Police investigate series of burglaries and damage at Hastings play centre
Police are appealing for witnesses after a series of burglaries at Clambers Play Centre in White Rock Gardens, Hastings.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 4:05 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 4:07 pm
The latest break-in took place between 1am on September 6 and 11pm on Friday (September 10).
Damage was caused to the building and equipment, and items were taken from inside, say police.
Call 101 quoting serial 1047 of 11/09.