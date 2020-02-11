Police investigating after another Denny charity tin is stolen in St Leonards

Police are investigating the theft of a charity box from a shop in St Leonards.

Officers were called to Best-One, Battle Road, at 7.12pm on Sunday (February 9) to reports a man had taken a pot collecting funds for a local charity.

Police are investing the incident

A member of staff at the convenience store said the charity tin was raising money for Denny Nassy, the seven-year-old boy from Hastings, who is battling a rare form of cancer.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information about the theft, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1534 of 09/02.

Denny’s family has recently made an appeal for a large donor so the young boy can have specialist cancer treatment abroad.

A fundraising campaign has raised more than £200,000 so far but needs to get to £500,000.

Last month, Jodie Fiona King, 39, was fined after pleading guilty to two counts of theft after charity boxes were stolen from Easytan salon in Western Road, Bexhill.