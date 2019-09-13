Police investigating assault on Hastings bus driver

A Stagecoach service had to be cancelled at Hastings after the driver was assaulted by a passenger.

The bus company said a can of fizzy drink was thrown at the driver’s face on the Wave 101 service from Ore at 12.02pm on Wednesday (September 11).

As a result, the service was cancelled and the bus had to be returned to the depot.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “A can of fizzy drink was thrown in our driver’s face.

“The driver sustained an abrasion to his face caused by the can, some of his personal property was also damaged and he was of course naturally distressed by what happened.

“We have CCTV footage of the incident and I can confirm that the police are investigating it as an assault.

“We have a zero tolerance approach to incidents of abuse on our staff and we’re very grateful for the messages of support that we’ve had from our customers on social media in relation to this incident.”

The spokesman said Stagecoach will be pursuing this ‘as far as possible’ because they do not tolerate their staff being treated in this way.

Stagecoach also apologised to customers in Rye for the cancellation of the 12.44pm Wave 100 service. They said this was due to an incident which took place on the previous journey.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the incident was reported to them on Wednesday and confirmed it is being investigated.

See more:

Woman taken to hospital as ‘priority’ as air ambulance lands in Hastings following collision

Bexhill and Battle MP disagrees with Amber Rudd’s decision to resign

‘Miracle’ as Hastings grandfather’s sentimental ring is found in the sea at Glyne Gap