Police investigating ‘deliberate’ fire in Hastings Old Town

Hastings firefighter crews from The Ridge and Bohemia Road attended the blaze near Judges Bakery in the High Street. They used one hose reel and foam to extinguish the flames, said a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

An onlooker, Michael Plumbe, said the fire was at the back of the bakery. “My guess is that it was in a large bin of wastepaper and card. An air conditioning unit immediately above the bin has probably been irreparably damaged,” he said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “No injuries were reported. The fire was deemed to be deliberate. Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, or who has any other information, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1334 of 22/11.”

