Officers were on patrol in Hastings town centre yesterday (January 13) and arrested a 33-year-old man who returned to the area after being dispersed by police.

A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “Our officers will continue to patrol this area and will deal robustly with those causing anti-social behaviour within our town.”

Police issue dispersal order in Hastings town centre. Pic: Hastings Police.

Last month, it was revealed that Castle Ward - which includes the town centre - is the most violent place in the whole of Sussex. It has seen a 49% increase in violent crimes, according to police figures.

The figures were revealed by Inspector Kara Tombling, from Sussex Police Licensing, in a letter of objection to an application by French’s, a late-night bar in Robertson Street, to temporarily extend its opening hours.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Katy Bourne has launched an online survey to ask residents how safe they feel in Hastings. She is inviting people to have their say on local crime and policing issues as part of her new online Talk Sussex survey.