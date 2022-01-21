Police launch checks on Hastings town centre off-licences in crackdown on anti-social behaviour
Police have been checking off-licences in Hastings in a bid to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
Officers visited a number of shops selling alcohol in and around Hastings town centre on Monday (January 17) to check they were adhering to their licence conditions.
Have you read? ‘New Indian restaurant’ to open in Pelham Arcade, Hastings
A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “The shop staff were spoken with and educated on the Public Space Protection Order and their responsibilities. This engagement with business owners is crucial to ensuring the responsible sale and consumption of alcohol in and around the town which we know can contribute to anti-social behaviour.”
Have you read? Police issue dispersal order in Hastings town centre
The move was part of neighbourhood policing week, which runs from January 13 to January 23, when police forces across the country highlight their Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT) and share information on the work they do.
A spokesperson for Hastings’ Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “If you’ve witnessed anti-social behaviour, please report it to us.” People can report anti-social behaviour online HERE
On Friday, police issued a dispersal order in Hastings town centre following reports of anti-social behaviour.