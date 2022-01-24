Police make 45 arrests in Hastings and Rother area
Police have made 45 arrests in the Hastings and Rother area over the past week.
People were detained for various offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), burglary and criminal damage. There were also arrests for drink and drug-driving.
A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “Public reporting is vital to our work. You can contact us 24/7 if you see or hear anything you think we ought to know about.
“Call on 101 or report online here for all calls that do not require an immediate response. In an emergency please call 999.
