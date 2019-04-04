Police on high visibility patrols in rural Rother – this is why

A new police operation has been launched to prevent and disrupt criminals targeting rural communities in Rother.

Operation Dreon has seen a team of officers from Sussex and Kent join forces to carry out high visibility prevention patrols in the cross-border area over the last month.

Superintendent Emma Brice, lead for rural, wildlife, heritage and environment crime, said the partnership with Kent means people living in cross-border villages, in particular, will benefit from additional targeted resource.

She said: “The high visibility police presence in and around north and west Rother acts as a both a deterrent to criminals who think our rural communities are a soft touch and to local residents that we are here to protect them and their property.

“Criminals don’t distinguish between county borders so it’s right that we use joint resources and share intelligence that puts us in a stronger position to identify, target and bring to justice those involved in criminal activity.”

The latest operation, last Thursday afternoon and evening (March 28), saw officers and PCSOs from Hastings and Rother Prevention Team, Sussex Road policing team, Kent’s Local Policing Teams and British Transport Police, carry out high visibility patrols in the areas of north and west Rother targeting, in particular, the rural road network, police said.

In September, Sussex Police launched a refreshed rural crime strategy recognising the impact of certain crimes and sense of safety for people living in rural areas.

Residents can sign-up to Countryside Watch here to receive regular alerts on rural crime and policing issues.

