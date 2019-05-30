Police pursue ‘stolen’ golf buggy in Bexhill

Police were called to pursue a golf buggy in Bexhill which was believed to have been stolen.

Police said, on Tuesday (May 28), the buggy was seen being driven down Herbrand Walk, Bexhill, followed by a van.

Officers managed to apprehend to driver of the buggy but the occupants of the van ran off.

Both the stolen buggy and the van were recovered, according to police.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting reference 1616 of 28/05.

