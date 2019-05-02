Police release CCTV of Etchingham robbery suspects

Detectives are hoping this CCTV image may help potential witnesses of a robbery in Etchingham which left two people bound with cable ties.

Police are investigating the robbery at a property in Etchingham where two masked men are reported to have forced their way into the house, in Fontridge Lane, shortly after 9.15pm on Monday (April 29).

CCTV has revealed the two suspects who officers are keen to identify.

The two occupants of the house – a man and a woman – were alerted to the disturbance at the back door and challenged the intruders. The man was punched in the face and both occupants were bound on the floor using cable ties, police said.

A search of the property was made and the offenders got away with items including jewellery and approximately £20,000 in cash, according to police.

Police said the intruders also stole a black Range Rover from the address, which was found burnt out shortly after in nearby Church Lane.

Investigator Martin Mann, said: “We are hoping this image, although it doesn’t clearly show their faces, might jog memories of people who might have been in the area at the time.

“We believe this to be a pre-planned and targeted attack on a couple who were left understandably shaken following the incident. They are receiving the support they need at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

“Specifically, we would like to hear from anyone who saw anyone or anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence, or in the days leading up to it.”

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley said: “We know Etchingham is a very close community and we know the impact this type of incident has. We believe this is a targeted and isolated incident. We ask our local residents to get in touch if they have any information to help us or to report anonymously via Crimestoppers. We will have officers out in the Etchingham and Burwash areas, please come and speak to us.”

The first suspect is described as black, about 6ft, in his mid to late 20s, of stocky build, wearing black gloves, black trousers, a black hoody, and blue and white Nike Air Max trainers.

The second suspect was described as white but is believed to have been wearing gloves and his face was covered, wearing a black hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and a balaclava, and carrying a large knife.

Both suspects spoke an English accent.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Peartree.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers www.crimestoppers-uk.org website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

See more:

Hastings Pier Jam organiser adopts ‘strict measures’ to prevent plastic waste

Hastings charity hit by ‘opportunist thieves’

Petition calls for investment in ‘disgraceful’ Hastings road