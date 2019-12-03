Police respond after reports of assault on homeless man in Bexhill

Police were called to Bexhill after receiving reports of an assault on a homeless man.

A police spokesman said that at about 6.16pm on Monday (December 2), police received a third party report of an assault on a man in Western Road, Bexhill.

An eyewitness said she notified the police after she found the man covered in beer outside Co-Op.

Police said neither a victim nor an offender have been identified at this stage, and the information has been passed onto the local prevention team to continue enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1107 of 02/12.