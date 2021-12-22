Police reward to find wanted man with Hastings links

Jack Tyler, 28, was arrested in August on suspicion of burglary and affray.

Police said he was later charged with both offences and remanded in custody to appear before Hove Crown Court on September 8.

However, during the hearing, Tyler escaped from court custody and fled the courtroom.

Jack Tyler. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211222-165037001

Have you read? Calls to reverse CCTV cutbacks as violent crime soars in Hastings

Police said they were called to attend and officers carried out extensive searches in the area, but with no trace.

Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Tyler and officers are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find him.

Have you read? Man jailed for attacking victim with walking stick in Hastings

Police said a £1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of Jack Tyler.

Tyler is described as being 5ft 4ins tall, of stocky build and with dark, shaved hair.

Have you read? Police continue search for missing woman Leah Ware

He is known to have links to the Hastings area.