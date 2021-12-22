Police reward to find wanted man with Hastings links
Police are offering a reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of a wanted man.
Jack Tyler, 28, was arrested in August on suspicion of burglary and affray.
Police said he was later charged with both offences and remanded in custody to appear before Hove Crown Court on September 8.
However, during the hearing, Tyler escaped from court custody and fled the courtroom.
Police said they were called to attend and officers carried out extensive searches in the area, but with no trace.
Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Tyler and officers are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find him.
Police said a £1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of Jack Tyler.
Tyler is described as being 5ft 4ins tall, of stocky build and with dark, shaved hair.
Have you read? Police continue search for missing woman Leah Ware
He is known to have links to the Hastings area.
If anyone sees him or has any information as to his whereabouts, call 101 quoting serial 438 of 21/12.