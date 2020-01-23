Police searching for man with series of convictions against women

Officers searching for a man who has been convicted of a series of threats and offences against women said he has recently been in East London.

Andrew Anderson is still wanted on court warrant for failing to attend Lewes Crown Court for both a pre-trial review and for his trial on December 16, police said.

They now believe he may recently have been in the London area and enquiries are being made there as well as in East Sussex.

At the trial in December, heard in his absence on the direction of the trial judge, he was found guilty of seven offences relating to domestic abuse and harassment against two victims, according to police.

Police said he was convicted of harassment, witness intimidation and breach of a court non-molestation order in relation to one woman, and of harassment and two offences of witness intimidation in relation to a second woman.

Sentencing is still due to take place on January 31.

Anderson, who is 38, white, 5ft 9in and of medium build, was last known to have been living in Sutherland Avenue, Bexhill.

Detective Inspector Jon Gillings said: “Recent information suggests that Anderson may have been in London.

“We believe he may still be in the Waltham Forest area of East London, particularly Leytonstone, working on building sites there or elsewhere in London.

“We also want to interview him about allegations of further similar harassment offences against one of the women and against two other women, since his conviction.

“We are also still making active enquiries across East Sussex. If you see Anderson or know where he is please contact us right away by calling 101 or 999, quoting serial 474 of 15/11.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”