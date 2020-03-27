Police stop vehicle in St Leonards and find 30 ‘seriously dangerous’ weapons

Two males from Bexhill have been arrested after a vehicle stop in St Leonards led to the discovery of drugs and offensive weapons.

A police spokesman said the two males – aged 17 and 20 – were searched and arrested for drug and driving offences following a proactive stop of an Audi vehicle in the St Leonards area.

Police said searches of the vehicle and properties led to the discovery of more drugs and more than 30 offensive weapons.

Hastings Police added: “Despite the current impact of the Coronavirus, we remain motivated and committed to catching criminals and keeping people safe. These weapons were seriously dangerous and would have posed a significant risk to the public if they had not been seized.

“You can report any criminal behaviour anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”