‘Prolific’ Hastings offender is jailed

A Hastings man has been jailed for a range of offences in the town, Hastings Police has confirmed.

Scott Starr, 40, of no fixed address in Hastings, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for two counts of assault, two counts of receiving stolen goods, possession of class A drugs and theft, police said.

Scott Starr. Picture: Sussex Police

A police spokesman said: “This has been a good result for Hastings Police, the Hastings community, and businesses in the town centre who have been affected by his crimes.”

John Bownas, manager of the Hastings Business Improvement District and co-ordinator of the borough’s Shopwatch scheme, said Starr was a regular offender among a small group of shoplifters who ‘impact dramatically on the town’.

Describing Starr as a ‘prolific’ offender, Mr Bownas added: “His recent arrest and imprisonment is good news for many local businesses who, in these tough financial times, can ill-afford to be the victims of stock theft.

“We are currently working with the police to seek a Criminal Behaviour Order against him so that on his release he will be excluded from the town centre and any other local stores he has regularly targeted.”

The Shopwatch partnership has been running in Hastings for many years, and its members share information about known offenders using an online database as well as via a network of radios that allow shops to talk to one another whenever necessary.

Mr Bownas added: “We currently have almost 700 individuals registered on the offender management system, although this also includes Barwatch.

“What is important though is that only a small number of these carry out repeat offences as most take their first warning seriously enough to not get themselves put on the banned list.”