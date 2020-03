A 'prolific offender' from Hastings has been jailed for theft and shoplifting in the Bexhill area, Hastings Police has confirmed.

Daniel John Ramsey, 39, of Hastings has been sentenced to 36 weeks imprisonment for multiple counts of theft and shoplifting in the Bexhill area, police confirmed.

A spokesman for Hastings Police said: "This was a good result for the force and local shops, who are both pleased to have put away one of our most prolific offenders."