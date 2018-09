Thieves used a JCB to rip out an ATM from a Co-op store in the early hours of this morning.

Dramatic images of the scene show a police cordon in place around the incident in Church Road, Rudgwick, and the digger, surrounded by debris.

09-09-18 JCB Ram Raid Rudgwick

Police said officers were called at 2.43am to reports the ATM had been stolen at the store.

Enquires are ongoing, a police spokesman added.

More information to follow, see our Facebook page and refresh here for updates.