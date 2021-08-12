Rescued mule stabbed in the face in Rye

The mule, called Tommy, was in a field at the Undercliff Pony Rescue, in Rye, when he was attacked some time between 2pm on Sunday (August 8) and 12.30pm on Monday (August 9).

He was stabbed in the face with a sharp implement, according to police

Tommy underwent veterinary treatment and is recovering.

Sussex Police SUS-211003-192626001

The Rural Crime Team at Sussex Police has asked people to come forward if they have any information in relation to the incident where a rescue mule has been subject to a vicious attack, requiring veterinary care and sedation.

PC Carlo Leone from the Rural Crime Team said: “Not only has this been a cruel attack on a helpless animal, but has caused a significant cost to the rescue charity who care for Tommy.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident but urge all equine owners in the area to review their security and stay vigilant.”