Search continues for Bexhill man suspected of making threats to kill

Police are still seeking a man who they want to interview on suspicion of making threats to kill a couple in Ticehurst.

Wayne Sturmey, 50, of Glovers Lane, Bexhill, is white, 5ft 8in, stocky, and balding and was last known to be wearing a dark short sleeved t-shirt and dark jogging trousers. He may be with a silver Vauxhall Vestra, police said.

On September 20, threats were allegedly issued towards a couple at an address in Ticehurst after a dispute. Nobody was hurt.

Following a previous police appeal, information has come in but as yet Sturmey has not yet been located.

Anyone who sees Sturmey in Sussex or elsewhere in the South East should not approach him but is asked to contact the police on 999 if he is nearby, or call Sussex 101, quoting serial 914 of 20/09.

