Search for two men wearing hoodies after man attacked from behind in St Leonards
A man suffered a serious head injury after he was attacked from behind in St Leonards.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 7:43 am
The victim was walking along St Margaret’s Road around 2.30am on Thursday, August 26 when he was hit, police said. He suffered a serious head injury requiring stitches.
A spokesman added: “It happened near the car park, and the suspects are believed to be two young men wearing hooded jumpers.
“Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 567 of 03/09.
“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”