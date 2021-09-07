Search for two men wearing hoodies after man attacked from behind in St Leonards

The victim was walking along St Margaret’s Road around 2.30am on Thursday, August 26 when he was hit, police said. He suffered a serious head injury requiring stitches.

A spokesman added: “It happened near the car park, and the suspects are believed to be two young men wearing hooded jumpers.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 567 of 03/09.