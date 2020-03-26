Search is on for ‘high energy and charismatic’ new chief constable at Sussex Police

The new Chief Constable of Sussex Police will have to ‘hit the ground running’ to deal with social tensions brought about by the coronavirus crisis.

This was the message from Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, who has put out a national call for a successor to Giles York, who steps down in the summer.

Chief constable Giles York is stepping down this summer

Mrs Bourne said: “The new Chief Constable will be arriving just after the anticipated peak of the coronavirus infection which may undoubtedly bring social tensions and a rise in some crime types.

“So she or he will have to hit the ground running and get a grip straight away.”

Mr York has led the force for six years, during a time of change and stretched resources.

His replacement will face all that and more.

Mrs Bourne said: “Now we find ourselves in a global fight against Covid-19, police forces like Sussex are part of the front line so I am looking for a Chief Constable who can continue to lead Sussex Police through unprecedented times.”

As well as being able to earn the confidence of the public and galvanise staff and officers during the current crisis, the new top dog will be expected to make the county ‘a hostile environment for criminals’.

Mrs Bourne said: “Sussex Police, like every public service, will have to balance business as usual with the somewhat unknown requirements of the coming months.

“However, we are better placed to respond with the recruitment of more police officers and PCSOs, and there will be more to come, bringing in new talent to work alongside our experienced officers and staff.

“Simply, I am looking for a high energy and charismatic Chief Constable committed to bearing down on crime and keeping Sussex a safe place to live, work and visit.”