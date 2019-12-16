Sex assault suspect among 60 arrested in Hastings and Rother

Police in Hastings and Rother arrested 60 people last week on suspicion of a range of different offences.

Police said these included harassment, drunk and disorderly, assault, controlling and coercive behaviour, supply of class A drugs, driving without insurance and assault on police staff.

There were further people arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, stalking, grievous bodily harm, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of knife/bladed article, possession of an imitation firearm, drink-driving and sexual assault.

A police spokesman said others were detained on suspicion of false imprisonment, racially/religiously aggravated harassment, production of class B drugs and fraud.

Hastings and Rother Police added: “This week we’ve been working hard to keep our community safe, resulting in 60 arrests.

“Keep being our eyes and ears so we can continue our hard work and keep our community safe.”

Last weekend, officers arrested 59 people across Hastings and Rother.

The weekend before, officers across the two areas arrested 68 people, with 24 taken into custody the weekend before.