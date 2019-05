The jaw of a Mako shark was removed from its display case at Hastings Fishermen’s Museum at Rock-a-Nore and taken.

The theft took place sometime within the last week say the museum.

A spokesperson said: “The police have been informed, but if you see, or are offered this jaw, please let us know. Luckily we photograph and scan everything in the museum.”

