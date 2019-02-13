Shoreham Airshow trial: Prosecutor finishes case against pilot Andy Hill

The prosecutor trying to prove that Shoreham Airshow crash pilot Andy Hill is guilty has finished his case.

Speaking at the Old Bailey this morning, barrister Tom Kark QC presented the last of the prosecution's evidence.

A list of facts agreed between the prosecution and defence were read out in court today.

The trial will now turn over to Andy Hill's defence team, led by Karim Khalil QC, who will call evidence of his own.

Andy Hill is expected to give evidence today.

Hill, 54, of Standon Road, Buntingford, was flying a Hawker Hunter jet when it tragically crashed onto the A27 in August 2015.

He is now standing trial charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence. He denies the offences.

Throughout the trial so far the prosecution have alleged that Hill was negligent and the disaster was caused by pilot error.

Mr Kark accused Hill of being 'cavalier' when it came to safety and guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

However defence barrister Mr Khalil argued that Hill suffered a cognitive impairment at some point during the flight and not in control of what he was doing.

Last Friday, the jury head from a pilot who said he would have abandoned the manouevre which ultimately killed 11 people.

Another man - an elite air display pilot - told the jury on Monday that he himself had made an error while trying to recreate Hill's failed loop manoeuvre.

The trial continues.