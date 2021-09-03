St Leonards and Bexhill drivers arrested in Sussex Police drink-drive crackdown

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police carried out dedicated patrols to tackle one of the five most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, through education, engagement and enforcement.”

Police said 55 of the 279 arrests had been convicted so far.

According to police these included: Archie Davies, 22, unemployed, of Clinton Crescent, St Leonards, was arrested in Queens Road, Hastings, on June 12 and charged with driving with 59mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Some 279 motorists were arrested in Sussex during a blitz on drink and drug-drivers from June 11 and July 11

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 4, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £500 fine, £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

Jasmine Morton, 27, unemployed, of Portfield Close, Bexhill, was arrested on the A27 at Polegate on 26 June and charged with driving with 62mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, said police.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 11 August, she was disqualified from driving for 36 months. She was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, said police.