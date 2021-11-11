St Leonards: Armed police arrest man with crossbow in block of flats

A number of police vehicles arrived at the scene at Willow Glen, a privately-rented block of 44 flats, in Upper Glen Road, at around 8.20pm.

An onlooker, who did not want to be named, told the Hastings Observer that some of the officers were carrying guns and wearing body armour. One of them had a police dog.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Armed officers responded to reports that a woman had a crossbow aimed at her unintentionally by a man in Upper Glen Road, St Leonards, after she called at his home to check on his welfare.

Armed police outside block of flats in St Leonards

“A 44-year-old-man was arrested and released with no further action being taken while also surrendering his weapon.”

The onlooker said police stayed there for about two hours.

“There was armed police, and they had body armour on and had helmets on, and they’d got guns and they blocked the car park off at the flats,” they said. “We don’t have a lot of things happen up here so it was quite exciting to see armed police up here.”