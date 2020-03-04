St Leonards boy suffered fractured jaw in Hastings police pursuit

A teenager from St Leonards remains in hospital with a fractured jaw following a police pursuit in Hastings, a police spokesman has confirmed.

At 3.15pm on Tuesday (March 3), a car being followed by police having failed to stop after being seen in Battle Road, St Leonards, a short while earlier, collided with a wall at Whitefriars Road, Hastings, near the junction with Vicarage Road.

Police said the three occupants were arrested and taken to Conquest Hospital for treatment.

One of them – a 15-year-old boy from St Leonards – was later de-arrested, according to police, and remains in hospital having suffered a fractured jaw.

The other two suspects were discharged with minor injuries, police added.

A police spokesman said: “A 17-year-old boy from St Leonards, arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, and a 24-year-old man of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, driving with no licence, driving with no insurance, failing to stop when required by police, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug-driving, remain in police custody at this stage.”

Police said no other vehicles or members of the public were involved.