St Leonards man admits downloading indecent images of children

A St Leonards man has admitted downloading indecent images of children.

Christian Brett-Hazell, 32, appeared at Hove Crown Court this morning via Facetime.

Hazell, of The Lawn, pleaded guilty to four charges of possessing images:

- possessing indecent images of a child - five images at Category A (the most serious)

- possessing indecent image of a child - one at Category B

- possessing indecent images of a child - six at Category C

- possessing an extreme pornographic images, portraying a sexual act with an animal - one image

Hazell downloaded the images between February 2015 and February 2018, the court heard.

At the beginning of the hearing the court heard that a mix up outside Hazell's control led to him being unable to attend court in person.

Hazell is in rural Scotland on an expensive driving course for work.

However Judge Christine Laing QC asked that Hazell appear by videolink and defence barrister Laura Plant was later able to reach him on Facetime.

After adjourning the case for a pre-sentence report to be compiled, Judge Laing said: "The wonders of modern technology you can even get through to Scotland.