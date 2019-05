A local man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after being convicted of assaulting a woman according to a court report.

Ricky Watson, 40, of Filsham Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on December 12 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

