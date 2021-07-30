St Leonards man charged after police respond to shed fires
A St Leonards man has appeared in court charged with arson and stalking after police responded to reports of sheds on fire.
Police were called to an address in Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, at 5.30am on Sunday (July 25).
Officers attended alongside East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews. The fire was extinguished, and determined to have been started deliberately, police said.
On Friday (July 30), a spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Kefayet Hussain, 27, a chef, of Grand Parade, St Leonards, was arrested by police and later charged with arson; possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; stalking involving fear of violence; breach of stalking order / interim stalking order; and criminal damage.
“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 26) and was remanded in custody to appear before crown court on August 23.”
Earlier this week, a spokesman for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: ““We were called at 05.24 on 25 July to reports of a small fire in the open affecting two sheds on Willingdon Avenue but the fire was out on arrival.”