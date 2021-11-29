St Leonards man charged with murder of missing woman Alexandra Morgan

Mark Brown, from Squirrel Close, St Leonards, was charged shortly before midnight yesterday (Sunday November 28). He was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Medway Magistrates’ Court in Kent.

Alexandra, from Sissinghurst, Kent was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November. She has not been in contact with her family since.

An investigation by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate resulted in a murder investigation being launched. Mr Brown was arrested in connection with her disappearance on Thursday (November 25).

Alexandra Morgan, a mother of two children, was last seen at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November 2021 at a petrol station near Cranbrook.

Police said enquiries to locate Alexandra’s body remain ongoing with searches continuing in several locations.