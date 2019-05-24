St Leonards man jailed for dangerous driving

A St Leonards man has been jailed for dangerous driving in a busy area of St Leonards according to a court document.

Leith Mohammed, 35, of Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Ford Focus dangerously on roads in St Leonards, on September 9.

The offence took place on Upper South Road, Clarence Road, Upper Park Road, North Road and London Road.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing meat and biscuits worth £24.69, from Co-op, St Leonards, on February 13.

Mohammed is already serving an 18 month prison sentence, imposed in April after being found guilty of attempting to steal meat worth £15 and chocolate worth £6 from Co-op at London Road, St Leonards, on January 14. He was also found guilty of assault by beating at the London Road Co-op on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, concurrent with the sentence he is already serving.

See also: St Leonards woman fined for having rottweiler lose in public gardens

See also: Thief stole hospice charity box from Old Town shop