St Leonards man jailed for stealing £217 of items from Sainsburys despite court ban not to enter the store

A St Leonards man has been sent to prison after defying a court order not to enter Sainsburys at Eastbourne according to a court document

Ryan Etherton, 42, of Willingdon Way, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing food and alcohol worth £217.85 from Sainsburys at Eastbourne, on June 8. He also indicated a plea of guilty to entering the Sainsburys store while prohibited from doing so by a Criminal Behaviour Order imposed by magistrates. He indicated a plea of guilty to using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne on June 8. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was the breach of the order and the fact the offences were committed so soon following release from a period in prison.

