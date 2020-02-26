St Leonards motorcyclist arrested and cash, knife and Taser seized

A motorcyclist from St Leonards has been arrested after 17 wraps of Class A drugs were recovered, police have confirmed.

On Saturday afternoon (February 26), officers, who were dealing with suspects from an unrelated police pursuit, spotted a motorcycle in the Old Town area of Hastings.

Knowing that this vehicle had previously failed to stop for police, they followed the motorcycle before using the police vehicle to block the rider’s planned escape route, a spokesman said.

A police spokesman added: “The rider, a 26-year-old man from St Leonards on Sea, was arrested for possession of drugs with intent to supply after 17 wraps of Class A drugs and cash were recovered. A search was then conducted at his home address following this, with further drugs, £3,000 in cash, a knife and a Taser were seized. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”