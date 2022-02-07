St Leonards: Police appeal after ‘man smashes SUV with stick’ in Sainsbury’s car park
Police are appealing for witnesses after an SUV car was vandalised in a supermarket car park in St Leonards.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 10:51 am
The owner went into Sainsbury’s in John Macadam Way, Hollington, shortly before 8pm on Friday, January 28, leaving his grey Nissan Qashqai parked outside.
Officers said a man in a red car was then seen pulling up alongside the Qashqai and smashing one of its wing mirrors with a large stick.
“The incident is understood to have taken place between 7.55pm and 8.10pm,” said a spokesperson for Sussex Police. “The damaged car was parked near to the entrance of the store in the right-hand middle row of parking bays. Anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 213 of 30/01.”