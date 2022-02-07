St Leonards: Police appeal after ‘man smashes SUV with stick’ in Sainsbury’s car park

The owner went into Sainsbury’s in John Macadam Way, Hollington, shortly before 8pm on Friday, January 28, leaving his grey Nissan Qashqai parked outside.

Officers said a man in a red car was then seen pulling up alongside the Qashqai and smashing one of its wing mirrors with a large stick.

“The incident is understood to have taken place between 7.55pm and 8.10pm,” said a spokesperson for Sussex Police. “The damaged car was parked near to the entrance of the store in the right-hand middle row of parking bays. Anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 213 of 30/01.”