St Leonards woman has been missing for three weeks

A woman from St Leonards has been missing for three weeks.

Sussex Police is appealing for information on missing St Leonards woman Margaret Cheetham, 68, who was last seen on Tuesday, May 28.

Margaret Cheetham waslast seen on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Sussex Police

Police described her as white, 5’ 5”, of medium build and shoulder-length white hair.

Police could not describe the clothes she was wearing, but added that she has links to Hastings.

A spokesman said: "If you see her please report online or call 101 quoting 888 11/06. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999."