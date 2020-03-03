Sussex baby murder trial begins

The murder trial of Sussex parents accused of killing their eight-week-old baby daughter has begun.

Michael Roe and Tiffany Tate, from Crowborough, East Sussex, are on trial at Lewes Crown Court which is expected to last four weeks.

The jury was sworn in on Monday (March 2), and the prosecution case against the couple was due to open on Tuesday (March 3).

Roe, 32, was arrested at his home in September last year and was later charged with the murder of a child under one years old between September 8-11, 2018; and causing or allowing the death of a child. He was remanded in custody.

Tate, 21, who was originally charged with causing or allowing the death, was additionally charged with the baby’s murder. She was granted bail with conditions.

Paramedics were called to Roe’s house in Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, in the early hours of September 10, 2018, where baby Holly was reported to be having breathing difficulties. She was taken to Pembury Hospital, where she was tragically pronounced dead.

A post mortem showed that the cause of death was a traumatic head injury.

The trial continues.