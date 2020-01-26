Sussex double murder: Man named and charged

A Sussex man has been charged with the murder of two women in Crawley Down last month.

Daniel Appleton, 37, of Hazel Way in Crawley Down, was released from hospital on Friday (January 24) and later charged with two counts of murder.

Police at the scene

Sussex Police launched a murder investigation following the deaths of Sandy Seagrave, 76, of Kiln Road, Crawley Down and Amy Appleton, 32, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down.

They were both found dead outside a house in Hazel Way after police were called to the address at 10.18am on Sunday December 22.

Appleton remains in custody and will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 27).