Sussex man, 20, charged with Islamist-related terrorism offences

A 20-year-old man from West Sussex will appear in court on suspicion of Islamist-related terrorism offences.

Following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), Zakaria Yanaouri, of Congreve Road, Worthing, was charged with five counts of possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act (2000).

A CTPSE spokesperson added: “He has been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday, March 2).

“Yanaouri was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism ACT (2000) shortly before 5am on Monday, February 24, following a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation.

“The charges are linked to Islamist-related terrorism.”