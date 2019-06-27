Sussex pensioner banned from keeping geese after failing to take care of his flock

A 75 year old Lewes man has been banned from keeping poultry and domestic fowl for five years according to a court document.

Roger Bailey, of New Road, pleaded guilty to failing to take steps to meet the need of a flock of 20 geese by not ensuring they had a suitable environment in which to live.

The ban was made by Hastings Magistrates Court under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. He was ordered to pay £300 costs.

