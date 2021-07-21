Sussex Police called after kebab delivery goes wrong
A Sussex resident called police after their kebab was delivered to the wrong address, Sussex Police have said.
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said: “Pleased to meat you? A Haywards Heath resident called the team just after 9pm last night (Tuesday, July 20) after Deliveroo delivered their kebab to the wrong address.”
“After complaining to us to sort it out, it turned out the delivery company sent a fresh doner kebab to them anyway,” he said.
This is not the first unusual complaint Sussex Police have received.
Inspector Taylor added: “When ringing the police, please be mindful as you are potentially blocking someone else trying to get through who may have an urgent and genuine emergency to report to us.”