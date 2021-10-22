Sussex Police officer accused of assaulting girl in custody
A Sussex Police officer will appear in court next month, charged with assaulting a girl in custody.
Ian Cheeseman, of Mulberry Lane, Goring, allegedly assaulted a juvenile female by beating her, according to court documents.
The incident happened at Chichester Custody Block on Tuesday, April 6, this year.
Sussex Police confirmed the case involves one of its officers.
As the officer is Sussex-based, the prosecution successfully argued that the court hearing must take place outside of the county.
The first hearing has been scheduled for November 16 at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.
