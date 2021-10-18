A spokesperson for the IOPC said: "We are carrying out an independent investigation following the arrest on Wednesday, 8 September, of a member of Sussex Police staff on suspicion of rape and misconduct in public office.

“The suspect was interviewed under caution and has been released on bail."

“No further details will be issued at this time.”

A member of Sussex Police staff is being investigated by the IOPC

The IOPC did not confirm the identity of the person involved.