Sussex stabbing: 16-year-old boy charged with murder

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man in Sussex.

Police said the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (January 9).

Colin Oliver Wells, known as Ollie, has been named as the victim of the fatal stabbing in Newhaven on Monday night. Photo: Sussex Police

Oliver Wells, 18, known as Ollie, tragically died after being stabbed at a house in Elphick Road, Newhaven, at the junction with Ship Street in Newhaven, at 11.30pm on Monday.

Officers at the scene in Newhaven on Monday night. Photo: Dan Jessup

