Sussex stabbing: Pair deny murder

Two men charged with the murder of a man who died after being stabbed in Sussex have appeared in court.

James ‘Jimmy’ Fitzgerald, 29, died in an ambulance on his way to hospital after the incident in Barn Cottage Lane, Haywards Heath, on December 21, police said.

James 'Jimmy' Fitzgerald. Image provided by Sussex Police

Craig Ghochani, 28, unemployed of Barn Cottage Lane, and James Creaghan, 28, of no fixed address, were charged with murder and possession with an offensive weapon, police said.

The pair appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (January 21), for their plea and trial preparation hearing.

Both defendants entered not guilty pleas, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

A trial date has been set for June 17, the spokesman confirmed.

At the time of the incident, Mr Fitzgerald’s devastated family released this photograph, and said: “Jimmy was full of life and well-loved by the community.

“We accept Jimmy made his mistakes, unfortunately Jimmy and Ricky became lost souls to life after the passing of their mother Judy.

“Their mother was there rock and Jimmy and Ricky have tried to keep themselves at bay. This is terrible news.

“We would like to thank the police and the people that tried to save Jimmy before the medical staff got to him. May Jimbo rest in peace.”

