Teenage girl grabbed by stranger in Bexhill

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was approached by a man in Bexhill.

The girl was walking along Buxton Drive, Bexhill, around on 8pm Tuesday (June 11) when a man approached her and grabbed her wrist.

Police said the girl ran back home and no injuries were reported.

The man was described as white, in his late teens, approximately 5ft 6in, and with short light brown hair. He was wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a large stripe down the side.

Inspector Dan Dugan said: “We conducted an area search but no one matching the description was located.

“Support and advice has been given to the girl and I want to urge all parents to remind their children about stranger danger.”

If you witnessed a man matching this description in the area at this time please report online or call 101 quoting 1222 11/06.

