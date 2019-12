Police are investigating a report of sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl.

Officers said the teenage girl reported being assaulted at a bus shelter in Little Common Road, Bexhill.

The incident is alleged to have occurred between 8.45pm and 9.15pm on Saturday (December 7).

A police spokesman said officers have engaged with the victim and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1112 of 08/12.