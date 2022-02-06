Teens arrested after spate of ‘linked’ robberies in Hastings and St Leonards

Police said were initially called to an attempted robbery near Warrior Square railway station around 3.40pm on Saturday (February 5).

The victim was able to escape and fled on a train.

Police said officers were then alerted to a robbery in nearby Warrior Square Gardens in which a man was confronted by a group of young people and forced to hand over his mobile phone.

Police are appealing for information following the incidents in Hastings and St Leonards

A handbag was also stolen during a third robbery in Hastings town centre a short while later.

Police believed the incidents were linked and began searching for the suspects.

They arrested four boys - two aged 17 from London and two aged 14 and 15 from St Leonards - near to Queens Road on suspicion of two counts of robbery and one of attempted robbery.

Police said they have been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

The victims suffered no physical injuries during the incidents and items of stolen property have been recovered and returned.

The police investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the attempted robbery or either of the robberies is asked to get in touch.