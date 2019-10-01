The 10 Hastings town centre streets with the most anti-social behaviour in July
The 10 Hastings town centre streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in July 2019, the latest crime figures available. Some 82 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only.
On or near Cambridge Road, 12 reports of anti-social behaviour