The 10 Hastings town centre streets with the most anti-social behaviour reported to police in September

The 10 Hastings town centre streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in September 2019, the latest crime figures available. There was 50 reports of anti-social behaviour in total. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only. See also: The 9 Bexhill streets with the most anti-social behaviour reported to police

On or near Harold Place, 8 reports of anti-social behaviour.

On or near Milward Road, 4 reports of anti-social behaviour.

On or near Robertson Passage, 4 reports of anti-social behaviour.

On or near Pelham Street, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour.

